Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. 

Dr. Bala Subramanian works at Washington Nephrology Associates in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Nephrology Associates
    4141A Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 461-3556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Apr 13, 2022
    I saw Dr. Subramanian today for a consult regarding a fairly large cyst on my left kidney. The cyst was discovered during an MRI of my spine and has not caused any problems. My neurologist and PCP were unwilling to say that the cyst is nothing to worry about. So I went to see Dr. S and he told me it's nothing to worry about. He was very thorough; he examined my MRI and reviewed recent blood work before meeting with me. He didn't rush the appointment and gave me time to ask questions. I liked him a lot. The only negative is that I had to wait several weeks for an appointment, but that was no problem in my case, since I wasn't worried about the cyst.
    Photo: Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD
    About Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Tamil
    • 1629021530
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Pathology
