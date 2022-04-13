Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bala Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, VA.
Dr. Bala Subramanian works at
Locations
Washington Nephrology Associates4141A Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 461-3556
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Subramanian today for a consult regarding a fairly large cyst on my left kidney. The cyst was discovered during an MRI of my spine and has not caused any problems. My neurologist and PCP were unwilling to say that the cyst is nothing to worry about. So I went to see Dr. S and he told me it's nothing to worry about. He was very thorough; he examined my MRI and reviewed recent blood work before meeting with me. He didn't rush the appointment and gave me time to ask questions. I liked him a lot. The only negative is that I had to wait several weeks for an appointment, but that was no problem in my case, since I wasn't worried about the cyst.
About Dr. Varagur Bala Subramanian, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Tamil
- 1629021530
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bala Subramanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bala Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bala Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bala Subramanian has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bala Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bala Subramanian speaks Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala Subramanian.
