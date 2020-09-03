Dr. Bala Nandigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bala Nandigam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
V Padmanabhan MD2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 12, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-4473
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent Cardiologist. He’s been taking care of my mother for years. I have personally attended many appointments and I’m confident in his level of care & commitment to his patients.
About Dr. Bala Nandigam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306879119
Education & Certifications
- Misericordia Hospital
- Lincoln Medical Center
- King George Hospital
- Andhra Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nandigam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandigam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandigam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandigam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandigam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandigam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandigam.
