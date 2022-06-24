Dr. Bala Giri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bala Giri, MD
Overview
Dr. Bala Giri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Giri works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Office1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 474, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 393-5007
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giri?
Just wanted to reiterate my accolades in case my past review didn't go through.
About Dr. Bala Giri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1639222706
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giri works at
Dr. Giri has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spine Deformities and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giri speaks Hindi and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Giri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.