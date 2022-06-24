Overview

Dr. Bala Giri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Giri works at Dallas Heart and Vascular Consultants, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spine Deformities and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.