Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD

Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALLURI SITARAMA RAJU ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / A.S.R.A.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kallam works at Cleburne Oncology and Infusion Center in Cleburne, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleburne Clinic
    1301 W Henderson St Ste A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 244-6688
    USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center
    3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 765-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aortic Aneurysm

Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609209949
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALLURI SITARAMA RAJU ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / A.S.R.A.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
