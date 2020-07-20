Dr. Bal Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bal Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bal Reddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College - Osmania University|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital South, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - City Base2318 SE Military Dr Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 756-8439
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Jourdanton1901 E State Highway 97 Ste 110, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Directions (210) 756-8445
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-8437
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital South
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Dr. Reddy is very caring and concerned professional, he listened all my concerns and addressed everyone. The staff is so friendly and so cooperative to deal with. I recommend Dr. Reddy for anyone who is seeking medical treatment.
About Dr. Bal Reddy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710986302
- Deaconess Hospital - Forest Park
- Deaconess Hospital|Deaconess Hospital - Forest Park
- Osmania Medical College - Osmania University|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
