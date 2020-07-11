Dr. Bal Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bal Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Bal Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Bal. K Gupta MD PC11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5300
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t actually met Dr. Gupta but his staff — particularly Nicole, his assistant, and Tim, the receptionist — have treated me wonderfully on all occasions. I am very happy with both of them, and the rest of the staff is very efficient and professional.
About Dr. Bal Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1225041353
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Bipolar Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.