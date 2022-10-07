Overview

Dr. Bailey Tayebi, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University.



Dr. Tayebi works at Forefront Dermatology - Carmel in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Contact Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.