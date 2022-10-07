Dr. Bailey Tayebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bailey Tayebi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bailey Tayebi, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University.
Locations
Dr. Bailey Tayebi755 W Carmel Dr Ste 101, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 992-1750
Dr. Bailey Tayebi8325 S Emerson Ave Ste C1, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 992-1744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing
About Dr. Bailey Tayebi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tayebi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tayebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tayebi has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Contact Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayebi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tayebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tayebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.