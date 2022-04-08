Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bailey Lee, MD
Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Associated Skin Care Specialists9600 Upland Ln N Ste 250, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 416-2380
Associated Skin Care Specialists7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 571-4000
- 3 4279 Sheridan Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410 Directions (612) 225-6970
- 4 11107 Ulysses St NE, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 576-9212
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I was treated with respect, did not have to wait long and am very pleased with the results! Dr. Lee not only is amazing with fillers, but she also spotted a basal cell carcinoma and recommended Dr. Endrizzi who is a Moh’s specialist. He removed it and I have to hunt to find the scar. I definitely am happy with Dr. Lee!
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
