Dr. Bailey Lee, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Lee works at Associated Skin Care Specialists in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    9600 Upland Ln N Ste 250, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 416-2380
  2. 2
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 571-4000
  3. 3
    4279 Sheridan Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 225-6970
  4. 4
    11107 Ulysses St NE, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 576-9212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2022
    I was treated with respect, did not have to wait long and am very pleased with the results! Dr. Lee not only is amazing with fillers, but she also spotted a basal cell carcinoma and recommended Dr. Endrizzi who is a Moh’s specialist. He removed it and I have to hunt to find the scar. I definitely am happy with Dr. Lee!
    — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Bailey Lee, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225292535
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

