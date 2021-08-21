See All Podiatric Surgeons in Humble, TX
Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Griffin works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vital Heart & Vein
    18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Everyone is professional, friendly, courtesy and thoughtful.
    Josie Chenier — Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003164146
    Education & Certifications

    • Kingwood Medical Center|Kingwood Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency With Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Accreditation
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

