Dr. Escarzaga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey Escarzaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bailey Escarzaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Austin Office1305 W 34th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 459-8082
2
Central Texas Ob.gyn. Associates Pllc7718 Wood Hollow Dr Ste 103, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 459-8082
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in this is office is kind, knowledgeable, has an excellent bedside manner, and makes me feel safe and heard. I really appreciate all the work the folks do here to take such excellent care of their patients.
About Dr. Bailey Escarzaga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245573518
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escarzaga accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escarzaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escarzaga works at
Dr. Escarzaga speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Escarzaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escarzaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escarzaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escarzaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.