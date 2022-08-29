Dr. Baiju Malde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baiju Malde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baiju Malde, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malde works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 926-3627
Chicago Lakeshore Medical Associates Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 926-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Maulde for a few appointments and so far she seems to be open to employing all possible options and approaches toward addressing a very distressing, possibly allergic skin condition (pruritus, or itchy skin). We are taking a careful, measured, and scientific, yet effective approach to tackling this condition — we are working together as a doctor-patient team or partnership, in my estimation. I am happy to have reached out to this doctor and to have her in my corner.
About Dr. Baiju Malde, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1457338907
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
