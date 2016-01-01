Dr. Baidehi Maiti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maiti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baidehi Maiti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baidehi Maiti, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Avon, OH.
Dr. Maiti works at
Locations
-
1
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 340-8880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maiti?
About Dr. Baidehi Maiti, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1255580932
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maiti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maiti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maiti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maiti works at
Dr. Maiti has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maiti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maiti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maiti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maiti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maiti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.