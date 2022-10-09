Dr. Bahri Bilir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahri Bilir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahri Bilir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Hacettepe University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Bilir works at
Locations
RMG Arapahoe in Littleton Clinic & Endoscopy Center1001 Southpark Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (720) 764-6919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates6169 S Balsam Way Ste 320, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 993-1585
The Transplant Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5050, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Colonoscopy and EGD follow up!
About Dr. Bahri Bilir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Med Center|University Of Michigan Medical Center
- State University Of New York|William Beaumont Hospital
- Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Hacettepe University
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
