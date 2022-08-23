Dr. Shah-Hosseini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahram Shah-Hosseini, MD
Dr. Bahram Shah-Hosseini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Shah-Hosseini works at
Shah & Shah Obgyn2 Dudley St Ste 510, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-3433
Village Green Virtual Charter175 Broad St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 421-9620
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan

Dr Shah is personable, and answers all questions. His staff is amazing too!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Frisian
- 1932138203
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Shah-Hosseini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah-Hosseini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Shah-Hosseini speaks Arabic and Frisian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah-Hosseini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah-Hosseini.
