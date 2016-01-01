See All Cardiologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Bahram Khazai, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bahram Khazai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Khazai works at Leopoldo Puga, M.D., Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health
    2601 16th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 633-2541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Bahram Khazai, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275789299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khazai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khazai works at Leopoldo Puga, M.D., Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khazai’s profile.

    Dr. Khazai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khazai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khazai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khazai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

