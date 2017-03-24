Dr. Bahram Kakavand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakavand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahram Kakavand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahram Kakavand, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Kakavand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakavand?
Dr. Kakavand is the best. I would follow him to the ends of the earth for my kids. He has seen two of my kids for the last three years (one for follow up to Kawasaki disease, one for POTS). He listens to the kids and parents and answers all questions. He is very patient with difficult teen. He even addresses my daughter's chronic pain and does not give up trying to help her. He has even stopped me in the hospital lobby to ask about them (when we have been there for something else). He is amazing
About Dr. Bahram Kakavand, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1669498101
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- U MD
- Emory University
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakavand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakavand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakavand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakavand works at
Dr. Kakavand speaks Persian and Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakavand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakavand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakavand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakavand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.