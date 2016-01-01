See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Hormozdi works at IPC The Hospitalist Company in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Brainerd, MN and Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Hospital
    Methodist Hospital
7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 575-6168
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401
(218) 828-2880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc Dba
    Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc Dba
605 E San Antonio St Ste 510E, Victoria, TX 77901
(361) 572-4657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nystagmus
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386800266
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormozdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hormozdi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hormozdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hormozdi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hormozdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hormozdi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hormozdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hormozdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hormozdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

