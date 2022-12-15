Overview

Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Presence Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ghaderi works at St. Charles Plastic Surgery in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.