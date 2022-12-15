Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Presence Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Ghaderi works at
Locations
St Charles Plastic Surgery Ltd.2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 201, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 762-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghaderi and his staff are absolutely wonderful! I was referred to Dr. Ghaderi by a few of his patients. From my first appointment to the last appointment, he was honest, upfront, and very caring. I had been trying to have my surgery for over 15 years, and I am so happy that I finally decided on STC Plastic Surgery. My results are amazing, and I couldn't be happier!!! His staff is very attentive to your needs. They are constantly calling to follow up to make sure that your recovery is going well. They are always friendly and smiling when you walk into the office. I would highly recommend Dr. Ghaderi.
About Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952497752
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaderi accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaderi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaderi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods.