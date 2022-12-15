See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Charles, IL
Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Presence Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Ghaderi works at St. Charles Plastic Surgery in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Charles Plastic Surgery Ltd.
    2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 201, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 762-9697

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
  • Presence Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaderi?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Ghaderi and his staff are absolutely wonderful! I was referred to Dr. Ghaderi by a few of his patients. From my first appointment to the last appointment, he was honest, upfront, and very caring. I had been trying to have my surgery for over 15 years, and I am so happy that I finally decided on STC Plastic Surgery. My results are amazing, and I couldn't be happier!!! His staff is very attentive to your needs. They are constantly calling to follow up to make sure that your recovery is going well. They are always friendly and smiling when you walk into the office. I would highly recommend Dr. Ghaderi.
    Sandy B — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghaderi to family and friends

    Dr. Ghaderi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghaderi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD.

    About Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952497752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi works at St. Charles Plastic Surgery in Saint Charles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ghaderi’s profile.

    Dr. Ghaderi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaderi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaderi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.