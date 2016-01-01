Dr. Bahram Eslami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eslami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahram Eslami, MD
Dr. Bahram Eslami, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Eslami works at
Santa Ana Office Clinic700 N TUSTIN AVE, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 245-1444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Specialists of Orange County16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 801, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-9150
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- University Ala
- Med College Of Georgia
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Eslami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eslami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eslami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eslami works at
Dr. Eslami has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eslami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eslami speaks Arabic and Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eslami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eslami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eslami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eslami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.