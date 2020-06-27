Overview

Dr. Bahram Ahmadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Adventhealth Sebring, Desoto Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmadi works at Total Gastroenterology in Sebring, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL, Sarasota, FL and Arcadia, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.