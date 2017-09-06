Dr. Bahman Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahman Sharif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahman Sharif, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
James H Silverblatt8701 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 266-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharif has helped me through so much, and I am so grateful for his help and care. Everyday I thank and pray for my friend who introduced me into his office. He is very helpful and understanding towards his patients and I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a good psychiatrist.
About Dr. Bahman Sharif, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1144293267
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharif accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharif has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.