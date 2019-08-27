See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Shamloo works at Cedars-Sinai Pain Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-Sinai Pain Center
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1101, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-9600
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Shamloo Elite Spin & Pain Institute
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 246-2358
  3. 3
    Phillip Levine M.d A Medical Corp.
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 815E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 246-2358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Here is the situation about Dr Shamloo! If you’re a drug junky and looking for somebody who write you narcotic left and right , He is not your guy! I really like him! He target your real issue and avoids opioid as much as he can! Real professional
    MM — Aug 27, 2019
    About Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871760918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Charles Drew/ucla
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamloo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamloo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamloo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamloo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamloo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

