Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Shamloo works at
Locations
Cedars-Sinai Pain Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1101, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9600Friday7:30am - 5:00pm
Shamloo Elite Spin & Pain Institute9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 246-2358
Phillip Levine M.d A Medical Corp.8631 W 3rd St Ste 815E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 246-2358
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Here is the situation about Dr Shamloo! If you’re a drug junky and looking for somebody who write you narcotic left and right , He is not your guy! I really like him! He target your real issue and avoids opioid as much as he can! Real professional
About Dr. Bahman Shamloo, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Charles Drew/ucla
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamloo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamloo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
