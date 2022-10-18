Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California.
Dr. Saffari works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Ste 203, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 382-8150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saffari?
I was referred to Dr. Saffari by my primary OBGYN after several years of pre-cancerous pap smears. He was gentle, kind, thorough, and I opted for a full hysterectomy due to my previous history. He was a great surgeon, and the surgery process was seamless. Nothing but good things to say.
About Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD
- Oncology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1447281605
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saffari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saffari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saffari works at
Dr. Saffari has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saffari speaks Persian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saffari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saffari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.