See All Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD

Oncology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California.

Dr. Saffari works at Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD
Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD
8 (20)
View Profile
Dr. L Martin, MD
Dr. L Martin, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Senecal, MD
Dr. Frank Senecal, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 203, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 382-8150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Saffari?

Oct 18, 2022
I was referred to Dr. Saffari by my primary OBGYN after several years of pre-cancerous pap smears. He was gentle, kind, thorough, and I opted for a full hysterectomy due to my previous history. He was a great surgeon, and the surgery process was seamless. Nothing but good things to say.
Leanna — Oct 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saffari to family and friends

Dr. Saffari's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Saffari

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD.

About Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447281605
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of California
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Southern California
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Southern California
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saffari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saffari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saffari works at Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Saffari’s profile.

Dr. Saffari has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saffari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saffari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.