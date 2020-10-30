See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sherman Oaks, CA
Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Omrani works at Sylvan Medical Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvan Medical Center
    4312 Woodman Ave Ste 101, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 988-4088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Genital Warts
Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Wonderful experience with Dr Omrani and his friendly Staff, great warm experience from start to finish , very knowledgeable and caring DR.
    Monika Bargos — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1700945417
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omrani works at Sylvan Medical Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Omrani’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Omrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

