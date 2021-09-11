See All Interventional Cardiologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Bahman Nouri, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bahman Nouri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Nouri works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Half Moon Bay, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Medicine in Redwood City
    2900 Whipple Ave Ste 230, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Coastside Physical Therapy
    799 Main St Ste D, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Short Stature - Valvular Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 11, 2021
It was warm, professional and lifesaving. My exam was the best ever. Rose Westmore
— Sep 11, 2021
About Dr. Bahman Nouri, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, French and Persian
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1780698233
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCSF Medical Center
Residency
  • Stanford Hospital
Internship
  • Stanford Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Sequoia Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

