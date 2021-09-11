Overview

Dr. Bahman Nouri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Nouri works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Half Moon Bay, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

