Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Bahman Lalezari M.d.inc4944 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (323) 939-5346
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can't express how pleased I am with Dr. Lalezari and his service. He is patient, helpful, and an overall great listener!! I have recommended him to several of my friends and family and they all have had good experiences at his clinic too. So happy to have a doctor as awesome as Dr. Lalezari!
Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lalezari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lalezari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lalezari speaks Arabic and Spanish.
