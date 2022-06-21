See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Guyuron works at Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD
    29017 Cedar Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 461-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Excision of Skin Lesion

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Had septoplasty and rhinoplasty by Dr. Guyuron and had a great experience. Very happy with end product and recovery was typical for the procedure. Dr. Guyuron was not always the warmest but was always nice and meant business when I saw him.
    Verified Patient — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1407872484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto University
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Flushing Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyuron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guyuron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guyuron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guyuron works at Dr. Bahman Guyuron, MD in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Guyuron’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyuron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyuron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyuron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyuron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

