Dr. Bahija Saouf, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahija Saouf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lompoc, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saouf works at
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring and comprehensive in her duties.
About Dr. Bahija Saouf, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1811031388
Education & Certifications
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
