Overview

Dr. Baher Yanni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Yanni works at Spine Institute Of North America in East Windsor, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.