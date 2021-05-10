Dr. Baher Yanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baher Yanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Baher Yanni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Spine Institute of North America300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 202, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 371-9100
Spine Institute Of North America - East Brunswick, Nj385 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (866) 209-8523Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Spine Institute Of North America - Marlton, NJ777 Route 70 E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (866) 209-8523Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr. Yanni for the first time , sometime in 2007. I had had a four level fusion. Dr. Yanni first helped me get off of some powerful pain medications. Then, as I started to have more pain, he gave me some spinal injections that helped me tremendously! As my fusion failed, he wasn’t afraid to give me pain medication as I needed it. He is probably the kindest, most caring and most empathetic doctor I’ve ever been to. The only reason I’m not with him today is because he moved out of my town which was extremely upsetting. I will definitely send anyone I know with a back problem to Dr. Yanni!
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Chaminade College Prep
- Anesthesiology
