Overview

Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.



Dr. Shadeed works at Elite Surgical in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.