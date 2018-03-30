Dr. Rezazadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahareh Rezazadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahareh Rezazadeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Dr. Rezazadeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatalogy Assocs North Texas4461 Coit Rd Ste 402, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 297-0099
-
2
Brian Eades MD Pllc4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-0606
- 3 9101 N Central Expy Ste 300D, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rezazadeh?
I have seen Dr. Rezazadeh several times with my continued battle with arthritis. She spends ample time with me and I am never feeling "rushed". She outlines all of the possible meds I can take and offers to monitor my progress (or lack thereof) with each of these. She discussed possible side effects of each prescription as well as the benefits. She recommended physical therapy for my arthritis and related issues. I feel very comfortable in her care.
About Dr. Bahareh Rezazadeh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1265636849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezazadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezazadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezazadeh works at
Dr. Rezazadeh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezazadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rezazadeh speaks Persian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezazadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezazadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezazadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezazadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.