Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Office320 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I actually look forward to going to visit Dr. Khavarian, one of the only Dr's I've ever been to who sits and listens to everything you say, and pays full attention instead of having their face buried in a clipboard or paperwork. Doesn't just go through the motions, she really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nev School Of Med
- University Of Nevada School Of Med
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
