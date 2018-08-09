See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Fazilat works at Priority Care Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paniz Heidari, DO
Dr. Paniz Heidari, DO
10 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Lisbeth Chang, MD
Dr. Lisbeth Chang, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Steve Yu, MD
Dr. Steve Yu, MD
8 (22)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos S Rodriguez MD
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 202, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 361-7358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fazilat?

    Aug 09, 2018
    I've been a patient of this doctor for years. She is the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring doctor I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. She puts time and dedication for every single visit I have made. Dr. Fazilat can answer any question that you have, help with any concern, and provides unbelievable comfort. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone. At any age this doctor can provide any services that you may require. I am really lucky to find a doctor like her.
    Rimma in Tarzana, CA — Aug 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fazilat to family and friends

    Dr. Fazilat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fazilat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD.

    About Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770598534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazilat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazilat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazilat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fazilat works at Priority Care Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fazilat’s profile.

    Dr. Fazilat has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazilat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazilat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazilat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazilat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazilat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.