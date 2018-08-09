Overview

Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Fazilat works at Priority Care Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.