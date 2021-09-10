Dr. Bonyadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahareh Bonyadi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahareh Bonyadi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Bonyadi works at
Locations
Leon I Steinberg MD801 N Tustin Ave Ste 206, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 486-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyadi goes above and beyond for her patients. She is an amazing listener and is always professional and understanding. Our family is forever grateful for the amazing care and attention she give our father. We recommend her to our friends or family in need of a Neurologist.
About Dr. Bahareh Bonyadi, DO
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonyadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonyadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonyadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonyadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonyadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonyadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.