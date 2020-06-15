Dr. Bahareh Bahadini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahadini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahareh Bahadini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bahareh Bahadini, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bahadini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SV Oncology Thousand Oaks425 Haaland Dr Ste 101, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 601-6577Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Simi Valley1157 Swallow Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 601-6575Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bahadini?
She found my cancer. I love her. I consider her my good friend.
About Dr. Bahareh Bahadini, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1295734614
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahadini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahadini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahadini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahadini works at
Dr. Bahadini speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahadini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahadini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahadini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahadini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.