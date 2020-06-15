Overview

Dr. Bahareh Bahadini, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bahadini works at City of Hope - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.