Overview

Dr. Baharak Tabarsi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Tabarsi works at Sunnyslope Family Health Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.