Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CUKUROVA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 235, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 815-4948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel?
Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel is very sympathetic and driven to think outside of the box to diagnose and treat. She takes explains her theories and makes sure to include you in the process. I am very grateful to have her on my medical team. Trust me, I've dealt with a lot of different specialists because of insurance issues and Dr. Sumbul is hands-down one of the best.
About Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013903327
Education & Certifications
- CUKUROVA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.