Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CUKUROVA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 235, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 815-4948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Apr 30, 2020
Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel is very sympathetic and driven to think outside of the box to diagnose and treat. She takes explains her theories and makes sure to include you in the process. I am very grateful to have her on my medical team. Trust me, I've dealt with a lot of different specialists because of insurance issues and Dr. Sumbul is hands-down one of the best.
— Apr 30, 2020
About Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013903327
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CUKUROVA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

