Dr. Moghaddam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahar Moghaddam, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahar Moghaddam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Moghaddam works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai-institute for Advanced Medicine Jack Martin Fund Clinic17 E 102nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-1671
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moghaddam?
About Dr. Bahar Moghaddam, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1215551395
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moghaddam works at
Dr. Moghaddam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghaddam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.