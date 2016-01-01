Dr. Golestan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahar Golestan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bahar Golestan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1275 W Washington St Ste 108, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 633-0515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golestan?
About Dr. Bahar Golestan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811151376
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golestan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golestan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golestan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golestan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golestan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.