Overview

Dr. Bahar Dasgeb, MD is a Dermatologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Dasgeb works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.