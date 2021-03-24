See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Ghazi works at Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 870, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2975
    Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office
    105 Collier Rd NW Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 343-0897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr.Ghazi and his staff were all very personable and attentive. They did a great job considering I hit a couple unexpected snags along the way. I really like how Ghazi talks with you like he has known you for a million years- it’s comforting during a not so comfortable time. I’m still healing & so far everything is looking great. Highly recommend Ghazi, Cathy, Haley (x2), Madi, Nancy and Jodi!
    Angela — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598949679
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory Hosp-Emory U
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Undergraduate School
    • UVM
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghazi works at Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ghazi’s profile.

    Dr. Ghazi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

