Overview

Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mokhtar works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.