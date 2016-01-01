Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD
Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, 506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790768034
- Cairo U
Dr. Mokhtar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokhtar has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mokhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mokhtar speaks Arabic.
Dr. Mokhtar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.