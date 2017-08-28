Overview

Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Malaeb works at HOUSE OFFICERS-UROLOGY in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Urethral Stricture and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.