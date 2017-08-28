See All Urologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD

Urology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Malaeb works at HOUSE OFFICERS-UROLOGY in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Urethral Stricture and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Michigan Health System
    1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5330, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-7030
  2. 2
    Livonia Center for Speciality Cares
    19900 Haggerty Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 432-7881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 28, 2017
    Very compassionate, kind doctor...the best ever. So intelligent and such good communication skills. Angelo Tiseo
    Angelo Tiseo in Sterling Heights, Mi — Aug 28, 2017
    About Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043474919
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malaeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malaeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malaeb has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Urethral Stricture and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malaeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaeb.

