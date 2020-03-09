Dr. Bahaa Abu Bakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu Bakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahaa Abu Bakr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Coffey County Hospital, Community Hospital Onaga, Holton Community Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
The University of Kansas Health System634 SW Mulvane St Ste 200, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 272-2240
- Coffey County Hospital
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Holton Community Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind and caring! The best provider I have ever had!
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Abu Bakr has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu Bakr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu Bakr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu Bakr.
