Dr. Baer Ackerman, MD
Dr. Baer Ackerman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Fusion Family Consulting1700 Alma Dr Ste 480, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 422-2008
- 2 7308 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75025 Directions
Dr. Ackerman helped both of my boys tremendously. He is patient and has a way of talking with kids to get them to open up. Highly recommend Dr. Ackerman.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1043349277
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
