Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Baer Ackerman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ackerman works at Jason S Berman, PhD, PLLC in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fusion Family Consulting
    1700 Alma Dr Ste 480, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 422-2008
    7308 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 19, 2019
Healthgrades
About Dr. Baer Ackerman, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1043349277
Education & Certifications

  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Baer Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ackerman works at Jason S Berman, PhD, PLLC in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

