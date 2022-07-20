Overview

Dr. Badri Nath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Nath works at Long Island Surgery in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.