Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They graduated from University of Alexandria - Egypt and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Neurodiagnostics1511 Onyx Cir, Longmont, CO 80504 Directions (303) 276-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1295726453
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University of Alexandria - Egypt
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for EMG (Electromyography) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.