Overview

Dr. Badih Adada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Adada works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Meningiomas and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.