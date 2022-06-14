Dr. Badih Adada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badih Adada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Badih Adada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Adada works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician and surgeon, knowledgable and humble
About Dr. Badih Adada, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1225128705
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Montreal
- University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adada works at
Dr. Adada has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Meningiomas and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adada speaks Arabic and French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Adada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adada.
