Overview

Dr. Badi Altawil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Altawil works at Dr Badi Altawil MD LLC in Warren, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.