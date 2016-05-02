Dr. Bader Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bader Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bader Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Hijamah (Cupping) 2010 and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Locations
canton; only location8528 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 414-9944
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary in every aspect! Would recommend Dr Bader Fatima Khan at all times to anyone who is seeking help in fields that she specialize. I felt totally cared for from A to Z, by the Doctor as well as her staff. This is by far one of the best thing I have done for myself in a long time.
About Dr. Bader Khan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Ipswich Hospital
- Hijamah (Cupping) 2010
Frequently Asked Questions
