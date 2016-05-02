Overview

Dr. Bader Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Hijamah (Cupping) 2010 and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Khan works at Bader F Khan MD in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.